Christopher named to academic and career support post at Marshall School of Medicine

Laura L. Christopher, program coordinator for the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine’s Office of Student Affairs, has been named the assistant director of academic and career support services at the school of medicine.

Christopher has been with Marshall University since 2006 and was named the university’s Employee of the Year for the 2014-2015 academic year. She will be primarily responsible for coordinating and managing all programs associated with student tutoring and for implementing early-career advising, as well as managing all student interest groups.

“Laura brings many years of experience and expertise to this position and I could not be more excited,” said Amy Smith, B.S.N., M.Ed., assistant dean for student affairs. “She’s extremely organized, has great rapport with our students and will be able to hit the ground running in her new post.”

Christopher is a 1992 graduate of Radford University in Radford, Virginia, and is pursuing a master’s degree in adult education at Marshall University.

She lives in Huntington with her husband, Kevin, and two children, Alex and Brynda.