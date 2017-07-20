Most read
BB&T continues support of American capitalism center at Marshall
Representatives of BB&T including David L. Helmer, Senior Vice President and Regional Corporate Banking Manager; Bobby Blakley, Community Banking Regional President; and Spencer Murphy, Huntington Market President; presented the latest check of $100,000 to Dr. Ron Area, CEO of the Marshall University Foundation Inc., and Dr. Avinandan Mukherjee, dean of the Lewis College of Business.
“The BB&T Foundation continues to invest in the BB&T Center for Advancement of American Capitalism, which is essential for student success,” Area said. “The partnership with BB&T is instrumental to our entrepreneurship program, as well as to Marshall University.”
“BB&T continues to partner with Marshall University to recruit talented individuals for our organization,” Helmer said. “These bright students are our industry’s future leaders and we anticipate an impeccable return on our investment of continuing their education.”
The BB&T Center sponsors a lecture series and an upper-division course in capitalism for business students, among other activities.