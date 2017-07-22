Most read
Huntington's Bunny Bombshell Hosts Cosplay Panel at Clay Center
Saturday, July 22, 2017 - 01:04 Updated 2 hours ago by Tony Rutherford , HNN Entertainment Editor
Co-hosted by Wilson's House of Cosplay and Logan Mace Photography, the panel covers prop making, modeling, photography, and everything inbetween
Two important areas are costume comfort zones (since they are often provocative) and how to handle unwanted attention.
Bunny will be attending additional regional cons such as Pikeville Comic Con, WV PopCon, Tsubasacon, and many others
You can find more of her work on facebook and Instagram:
https://www.facebook.com/BunnyBombshell
https://www.instagram.com/bunnybombshell