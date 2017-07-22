Huntington's Bunny Bombshell Hosts Cosplay Panel at Clay Center

 Saturday, July 22, 2017 - 01:04 Updated 2 hours ago by Tony Rutherford , HNN Entertainment Editor
Huntington's Bunny Bombshell Hosts Cosplay Panel at Clay Center

Huntington professional cosplayer Bunny Bombshell visits Charcon Saturday hosting a Cosplay 101 panel discussion. The con is at the Clay Center for Arts & Sciences in Charleston. Bombshell's panel will be from 3-4 p.m.

Bombshell wants to convey how cosplay is more than finding a costume and going to a con.

Co-hosted by Wilson's House of Cosplay and Logan Mace Photography, the panel covers prop making, modeling, photography, and everything inbetween

Two important areas are costume comfort zones (since they are often provocative) and how to handle unwanted attention.

Bunny will be attending additional regional cons such as Pikeville Comic Con, WV PopCon, Tsubasacon, and many others

You can find more of her work on facebook and Instagram:

https://www.facebook.com/BunnyBombshell

https://www.instagram.com/bunnybombshell

 

