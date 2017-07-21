Huntington Fire Department Receives SAFER Grant; Seven Members go Back to Work

 Friday, July 21, 2017 - 21:13 Updated 9 hours ago

Huntington Mayor Steve Williams announced during the council work session Thursday, July 20 that  FEMA has approved the city's SAFER grant which will send seven firefighters back to work.

The $714,215 grant through the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response program is for two years. 

Huntington Professional Firefighters president Ray Canafax told WSAZ this is a good first step in "restoring safety" in the city.

