Rep. Jenkins Helps Fund Substance Abuse, Black Lung Programs

Through his work on the House Appropriations Committee, U.S. Representative Evan Jenkins (R-W.Va.) has helped ensure continued funding for black lung clinics and substance abuse treatment.

Black lung clinics will receive $7.2 million for Fiscal Year 2018, which Rep. Jenkins fought to include in the Labor-Health and Human Services Appropriations bill. The committee voted to approve the bill late Wednesday night.

Rep. Jenkins also helped secure $500 million to fund opioid grants to the states, grants Congress approved last year in the 21st Century Cures Act. The bill includes an additional $1.86 billion for substance abuse block grants, $3.4 million more than the administration’s request.

“Black lung clinics provide critical healthcare and support for our miners who spent their lives underground serving our nation. I fought to ensure black lung clinics were fully funded so that our miners will continue to have access to this care. I also worked to secure funding for drug treatment, including grants that will go to our states to expand access to treatment and recovery programs. I am confident that this funding will help even more West Virginians find recovery,” Rep. Jenkins said.

Rep. Jenkins also included a provision in the bill focusing on neonatal abstinence syndrome, babies born exposed to drugs during pregnancy. The provision encourages the National Institutes of Health to support research into NAS in affected areas like Appalachia and at institutions who are developing models of care.

The bill includes important funding for seniors’ programs, including $277 million for home-delivered meals (often through the Meals on Wheels Program). The administration’s budget had proposed eliminating this critical funding, and Rep. Jenkins fought to restore it in Congress.