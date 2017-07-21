Most read
Huntington Fire Department Approves New Contract
Friday, July 21, 2017 - 14:39 Updated 4 min ago by Tony E. Rutherford, News Editor
the Huntington Professional Firefighters Association Local 289.
Huntington City Council must approve the contract.
The increase "places Engine 1 back in service daily," Canafax said.
"Other than the minimum staffing changes , it is the same offer as we just voted down. 2% raises each of the two years. Health insurance is what was implemented. We don't represent our retirees so there is no impact on them," Canafax told HNN.
