Huntington Fire Department Approves New Contract

The Huntington Fire Department has approved a collective bargaining agreement that increases minimum staffing fto 23 in 2017 and to 24 firefighters in 2018, according to Ray Canafax, president of

the Huntington Professional Firefighters Association Local 289.

The increase "places Engine 1 back in service daily," Canafax said.

"Other than the minimum staffing changes , it is the same offer as we just voted down. 2% raises each of the two years. Health insurance is what was implemented. We don't represent our retirees so there is no impact on them," Canafax told HNN.

Huntington City Council must approve the contract.










