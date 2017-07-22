Police Quickly Arrest Huntington Homicide Suspect

Huntington Police have made a quick turnover in arresting a suspect in connection with a body found late Thursday evening, July 20, in the 500 block of Third Avenue. The incident occurred after a group of homeless people were drinking near the Robert C. Byrd bridge.

Deland Steelman, 32, has been charged with first and second degree murder of an as yet unidentified man. The arrest was made minutes after the beaten body was discovered, according to WSAZ.