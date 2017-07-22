Most read
- Overdoses Spike for Two Hour Period Fridayl Another in Convenience Store Rest Room
- Water Quality Board, Huntington Sanitary Board not Subject to City Council Authority
- Saturday Tsubasacon Cosplay Contest and Skits
- Huntington Fire Department Approves New Contract
- Web Cyber Sleuths Re-Awaken Burns Cold Case; Just Dig Mantra Spreads
- Huntington Street Sweeping Contract up for Review
- FLASHBACK: Images of Ironton's 2011 Memorial Day Parade
- Beckley Con Has Impressive Debut; Huntington Judge Praised Cosplay Contest Contestants Creativity
- Huntington Area "Cold Case" Murder Blistering Social Media; Just Dig They Ask
- Man Found Dead in West Huntington
Police Quickly Arrest Huntington Homicide Suspect
Saturday, July 22, 2017 - 00:20 Updated 44 sec ago Edited by Tony Rutherford from Multiple Reports
Deland Steelman, 32, has been charged with first and second degree murder of an as yet unidentified man. The arrest was made minutes after the beaten body was discovered, according to WSAZ.