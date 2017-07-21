Huntington Officers Treated for Controlled Substance Exposure; Be Careful do not Handle Instruments

Huntington residents should heed warnings from first responders concerning current overdose victims in the city. Two members of the Huntington Police Department had to self-administer naloxone aft

er they participated in the arrest of four men for possession of a controlled substance, and conspiracy with intent to deliver.

The officers became ill after returning to police headquarters. They were monitored and released from the hospital .

At this time, HPD does not know if the "blue" heroin was laced laced with fentanyl. A lab test is necessary to determine. However, multiple citizens have stated that a new dangerous strain of heroin has hit the streets, according to David Williams of the Inside Huntington news blog.

An Ashland, Ky. officer has also had to be treated with naloxone in the last few days.

Since touching or breathing the drug may set off a reaction, anyone witnessing an OD in progress is asked to not touch but immediately call 911.

First call 911. If you administer Narcan and the person dies and you didn't call 911...it can be manslaughter. Obviously you won't have gloves, so pull your shirt over your hands...or use a cloth. Then skake their shirt before doing chest compressions in case something is spilled. If EMT is close, wait for them.

As a reminder --- from police, council members,and other agencies --- posting in a FACEBOOK forum does NOT constitute a report. If you see a situation that should be brought to the attention of authorities, it should be reported to the tip line or 911.

The men arrested are:

Clayton Bates, 22, charged with possession of a controlled substance and conspiracy to violate the controlled substances act.

Bates authorized the purchase of drugs while he was a patient at Cabell Huntington Hospital.Three of the accused smuggled the blue heroin into Cabell Huntington Hospital last week, according to Huntington Police Chief Joe Ciccarelli.

William Hackney, 25, Akron, Ohio,faces possession with intent to deliver, delivery of a controlled substance, and possessing a firearm as a felon. Two Wayne County residents, Kelsay Runyon, 21, and Isaiah Mathis , 20, face conspiracy to violate the Controlled Substances Act.