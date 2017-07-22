Man Fires Gun Outside Stonewall Nightclub in Huntington

A man from Atlanta, Georgia, has been charged in connection with a shooting incident outside the Stonewall nightspot in Huntington.

Darrius Marquis McCurty, 30, has been jailed on four counts of wanton endangerment involving a firearm and one count of receiving or transferring stolen goods.

Several people present inside the club told of hearing multiple shots

According to a police report, the accused fired a weapon at three people outside the club and hit one vehicle.