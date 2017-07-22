Most read
Man Fires Gun Outside Stonewall Nightclub in Huntington
Saturday, July 22, 2017 - 00:12 Updated 8 min ago by Tony E. Rutherford, News Editor
Darrius Marquis McCurty, 30, has been jailed on four counts of wanton endangerment involving a firearm and one count of receiving or transferring stolen goods.
Several people present inside the club told of hearing multiple shots
According to a police report, the accused fired a weapon at three people outside the club and hit one vehicle.