Family, Police Seek Walk a Way from Cabell Huntinton Hospital

 Friday, July 21, 2017 - 22:24 Updated 8 min ago Edited by Tony Rutherford from Multiple Reports
A woman cut out of a wreck on U.S.23 waled away in a hospital gown from the Cabell Huntington hospital one day later on Saturday, July 15. 

Heather Dawn Charles, of Louisa, has not contacted her family. They have posted on social media  asking for her to contact them.

When she left against medical advice, she was barefooted. A witness on social media had seen her indicating that she asked where she could buy some clothing.  She still had visible scrapes and bruises.

Charles is 5 feet 5, 160 pounds and has dark brown hair. If you see her, you're asked to call Huntington police.

