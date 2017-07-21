Most read
- Overdoses Spike for Two Hour Period Fridayl Another in Convenience Store Rest Room
- Water Quality Board, Huntington Sanitary Board not Subject to City Council Authority
- Saturday Tsubasacon Cosplay Contest and Skits
- Huntington Fire Department Approves New Contract
- Web Cyber Sleuths Re-Awaken Burns Cold Case; Just Dig Mantra Spreads
- Huntington Street Sweeping Contract up for Review
- FLASHBACK: Images of Ironton's 2011 Memorial Day Parade
- Beckley Con Has Impressive Debut; Huntington Judge Praised Cosplay Contest Contestants Creativity
- Huntington Area "Cold Case" Murder Blistering Social Media; Just Dig They Ask
- Man Found Dead in West Huntington
Family, Police Seek Walk a Way from Cabell Huntinton Hospital
Friday, July 21, 2017 - 22:24 Updated 8 min ago Edited by Tony Rutherford from Multiple Reports
When she left against medical advice, she was barefooted. A witness on social media had seen her indicating that she asked where she could buy some clothing. She still had visible scrapes and bruises.
Charles is 5 feet 5, 160 pounds and has dark brown hair. If you see her, you're asked to call Huntington police.