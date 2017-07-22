Boy Scout Jamboree service projects set at six state parks

GLEN JEAN, W.Va. — Many of the Boy Scouts attending the 2017 National Scout Jamboree at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Fayette County will be working on service projects at six West Virginia state park areas during the event. More than 40,000 scouts, leaders, and others are expected to attend the Jamboree, which takes place July 19-27.

West Virginia State Park areas hosting service projects are Camp Creek State Park, Greenbrier State Forest, Kanawha State Forest, Little Beaver State Park, Moncove Lake State Park and Twin Falls Resort State Park. Coordinated by the Boy Scouts of America, Summit organizers and park superintendents, scouts will tackle maintenance tasks and trail development work. Some parks have scheduled projects for two days, while Twin Falls State Park will host five different groups over five days.

“We are grateful to the BSA and our park superintendents for coordinating this experience for the scouts,” said State Parks Chief Sam England. “We appreciate being part of this national event held here in West Virginia, and we hope these young people and their adult supervisors will enjoy our parks and return in the future.”

Staff from the Division of Natural Resources (DNR) Law Enforcement, Wildlife Resources and State Parks sections are joining other agencies to present “The Conservation Trail,” which includes displays and interactive activities with a nature theme. Scouts will be able to learn about careers in natural resources management and have an opportunity to complete some of the requirements for wildlife-related BSA merit badges.

DNR officers will teach proper shooting techniques by use of computer generated scenarios. DNR officers also are conducting whitewater river patrols when the scouts are on the river, and security patrols at the Summit. They’ll also assist with staffing the Jamboree command center.

“Meeting these youths and their leaders, and introducing resource management and our parks and forest through service projects, is part of the DNR mission,” said Art Shomo of the DNR Wildlife Resource Section. “Experiences at this Summit can become stories that are shared with family, friends and co-workers over the course of a lifetime. We are pleased to be part of the story.”