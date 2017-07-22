Most read
Buried Huntington Nuke Plant Unique "Captive Recycle" Example of Smelted Radioactive Products
Under the heading "recycle of decontaminated equipment" , the HPP was described as a 'captive recycle" process whereby the uausable metal tool or device (was) refabricated at the government owned plant to be used again and again.
For example,the RPP was operated by International Nickel at Huntington to refabricate the used nickel barriers from the diffusion plants into new devices, thus recycling the materials.
However, because of the unfavorable economics of the process the plant is not in operation and is now being disassembled.
The DRAFT ENVIRONMENTAL STATEMENT concerning proposed rulemaking exemption from licensing requirements for smelted alloys containing residual technetium-99 and low enriched uranium (October 1980, US Nuclear Regulatory Comm. Office of Standards) goes on to describe disposition of residual radiation waste --- some of which had to be sent to specialized burial facilities.