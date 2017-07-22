Facts Concerning Asian Developer Destruction of Flushing Keith's Spur Free Speech Battle

Photo Chris Kellberg

The heart breaking impending demise of the formerly landmarked RKO Keith's in Flushing, N.Y. has generated a Facebook free speech battle. One group --- not the one to which we refer --- has sent out instructions that only positive posts will be accepted.

Actions appear to be a method to destroy history that led to the de-landmarking of the entire building, including the destruction of a portion of the auditorium by an oil spill in the basement which resulted in fines.