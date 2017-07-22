Downtown Losing One (or two?) Businesses

 Saturday, July 22, 2017 - 23:49 Updated 1 hour ago Edited by Tony Rutherford from Multiple Reports

Latta's a mainstay at the corner of 15th Street and Fourth Avenue will close its store to turning solely to online business. In addition, HNN has learned through multiple sources that Five Guys, a hamburger and hot dog restaurant, at Pullman Square will soon close its doors and relocate to Barboursville.

More details to follow.

