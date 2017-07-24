Fall Film Slate Revisit 9/11, Climate Change, and a "Three's Company" Derivative

Comedy appears lacking. The genre , especially the romantic types , raunchy ventures, and dysfunctional buddies have not been wooing viewers, except the New Orleans debaucheries in "Girl's Trip," which defied the odds.

One promising prospect has Reese Witherspoon as Alice Kinney, a single mom living in Los Angeles. She needs funds and her life change unexpectedly when she allows three young men to move in with her.. Will this play out as a "Three's Company" or "Can't Take It With You" deviation? It has to go against the grain since traditional rom/coms have slumped seemingly due to the disdain and morthing of relationships.... for what is a happy or realistic ending?

For me, it appears the Hollywood green lighters should heed the caution lights --- audiences want more than remake, reboot or sequel, especially if its going to draw viewers for more than two weeks.

Intriguingly, hundreds of thousands of web browsers followed an internet 'cold case' involving a man telling of bodies buried on his wife's property. Web sleuths swarmed to the posts waiting edge of their seat on the next twist.

Here's another hint --- based on British press full sized primitive speaking (and walking) female androids will soon be available for mass sale. Ignoring the obvious sexual connotations, a non-moving doll deceived a state trooper this summer. What about a comedic script (think "Her") where a male programmed puppet female android captures public opinion, wins an election, and (which path does the script follow?) as the popular android becomes a popular politically correct sensation?

Or, how about a parody on the stop smoking town in "Cold Turkey" whereby homeowners distressed by depressed property values hire a near sighted patriot to blow a chemical plant that puts out nuisance white dust on cars. Except he makes a wrong turn in the pipes and blows the sewage treatment facility resulting in SPLAT SPLAT SPLAT.

Point made --- a little risk and originality for stories, please, specifically those that do not mandate endless to be continued credits.

September brings one mired in controversy.

A "truth" styled disaster thriller, "9/11," assembles history concerning the collapse of the two World Trade Center towers in an Irwin Allen beat the clock suspenser. Based on the acclaimed "Elevator," it reveals how five trapped individuals work hand in hand to escape before the tower collapses. Charlie Sheen, Whoopi Goldberg, Gina Gershon, Luiz Guzman, and Jacqueline Bisset star.

Is it too soon for a film invoking the tragedy utilizing an assembly of characters who may represent what occurred after the planes struck?

Terrorism will be the topic of Jackie Chan's "Foreigner," where a businessman seeks justice for his daughter killed in a terroristic action and governmental officials impede his cat and mouse search for clues to her demise.

Our President may disavow global warming but "Geostorm" envision a time where global climate is controlled by a network of satellites. When a geostorm threatens, it's a race to find the threat before the planet is destroyed.

Sci-fic lovers await "Blade Runner 2049," which takes place 30 years after the innovative first film. LAPD officer K (Ryan Gosling) is the new blade runner who finds a secret that could lead to chaos . He's now searching for (who else?) Harrison Ford , a blade runner who has been missing for 30 years.

October brings "Marshall," and , no, it's not a prequel or sequel to "We Are..." Instead, it's a biography of Thurgood Marshall (he's the second supreme with that last name, Justice John Marshall is whom the university is named) Long before he sat on the United States Supreme Court or claimed victory in Brown v. Board of Education, Thurgood Marshall (Chadwick Boseman) was a young rabble-rousing attorney for the NAACP.

The new motion picture, Marshall, is the true story of his greatest challenge in those early days – a fight he fought alongside attorney Sam Friedman (Josh Gad), a young lawyer with no experience in criminal law: the case of black chauffeur Joseph Spell (Sterling K. Brown), accused by his white employer, Eleanor Strubing (Kate Hudson), of sexual assault and attempted murder.



