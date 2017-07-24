HMDA Meets Monday at 4 p.m.

April, May and June financial statements will be reviewed followed by an executive session. Agenda is below:

The Huntington Municipal Development Authority will hold a meeting Monday, July 24 @ 4 p.m. in council chambers at City Hall.

4. Approval of the Minutes of the April 17, 2017 Meeting

5. A Review of the April, May and June 2017 Financial Statements

6. Executive Session: WV Code Section 6-9A-4(b)(2)(B)(9)—To discuss and consider matters involving or affecting the purchase, sale or lease of property, advance construction planning, the investment of public funds or other matters involving commercial competition, which if made public, might adversely affect the financial or other interest of the state or any political subdivision.