Finance Committee Meets Prior to Huntington Council

 Monday, July 24, 2017

The administration and finance committee of Huntington City Council meets Monday July 24 @ 6 p.m. in council chambers at City Hall. 

The agenda for the meeting is below:

 

· Proposed Resolution CDBG Fiscal Year 2015-2016 Funding

· Proposed Resolution CDBG, HOME, ESG Programs

· Proposed Resolution Approving Purchase of Road Salt

· Proposed Resolution “Fairfield Rebirth” Initiative

· Proposed Ordinance Approving Contract for School Resource Officer

· Other Matters as Necessary

