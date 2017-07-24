Pictures Speak Louder

Monday, July 24, 2017 - 01:53 by David Williams, HNN Freelance Correspondent

[image 1]  The realities of an overdosing Huntington have altered lives, not simply of those who know, knew or are an addict. This one is a classic: "I remember my dad taking my mom to the grocery store and taking a nap ...Today, he'd wake up to a fire truck, an ambulance, and a police car..."

And, with the drug explosion, has come the preponderance of prostitutes seeking to blatantly fulfill their habit. This sign turned up on a corner in West Huntington. [image 2]

Using the immortal words of Stan Lee, 'nuff said.

