 Monday, July 24, 2017 - 12:35 Updated 8 hours ago
Disabled Huntington Man Crawling to Car Goes World Wide
Photo Patrick Stubblefield/ Daily Mirror

A posting last week from Inside Huntington, David (Alligator Jackson's Facebook forum) has gone  worldwide focusing attention on a man  with cerebral palsy who crawls to his car in order to go to work.

England's Daily Mirror picked up the story which HNN shared on its FB page.

A 30-year-old man with cerebral palsy is sharing footage of himself crawling to his car to go to work for a heartbreaking reason.

In the footage, Patrick Stubblefield, can be seen climbing into his vehicle after apparently using his arms to clamber down steps outside his home.

http://www.mirror.co.uk/news/world-news/heartbreaking-reason-man-cerebra...

