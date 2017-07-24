Most read
Disabled Huntington Man Crawling to Car Goes World Wide
A 30-year-old man with cerebral palsy is sharing footage of himself crawling to his car to go to work for a heartbreaking reason.
In the footage, Patrick Stubblefield, can be seen climbing into his vehicle after apparently using his arms to clamber down steps outside his home.
http://www.mirror.co.uk/news/world-news/heartbreaking-reason-man-cerebra...