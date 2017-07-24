Most read
Charleston Police Seek Man who Set Woman on Fire
Monday, July 24, 2017 - 12:47 Edited by Tony Rutherford from Multiple Reports
Lt. Steve Cooper told the Charleston Gazette, "“The video depicts him going up onto the porch with a gas can, and immediately a fire ignites,” Cooper said. “He leaves the porch and then our victim, Ms. Jarrett, barrels off the porch, engulfed in flames.”
If you see this man call 304-348-6402. To leave an anonymous tip, visit charlestonwvpolice.org/tip.html. Or 911.