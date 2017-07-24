Charleston Police Seek Man who Set Woman on Fire

Charleston police have released a photo of a suspect who is believed to have set a woman on fire resulting in critical injuries. She was flown to the Cabell Huntington Hospital burn unit.

Lt. Steve Cooper told the Charleston Gazette, "“The video depicts him going up onto the porch with a gas can, and immediately a fire ignites,” Cooper said. “He leaves the porch and then our victim, Ms. Jarrett, barrels off the porch, engulfed in flames.”

If you see this man call 304-348-6402. To leave an anonymous tip, visit charlestonwvpolice.org/tip.html. Or 911.