Charleston Police Seek Man who Set Woman on Fire

 Monday, July 24, 2017 - 12:47 Edited by Tony Rutherford from Multiple Reports
CPD Photo

Charleston police have released a photo of a suspect who is believed to have set a woman on fire resulting in critical injuries. She was flown to the Cabell Huntington Hospital burn unit.

Rachele Jarrett slept on a porch on Charleston's west side.

Lt. Steve Cooper told the Charleston Gazette, "“The video depicts him going up onto the porch with a gas can, and immediately a fire ignites,” Cooper said. “He leaves the porch and then our victim, Ms. Jarrett, barrels off the porch, engulfed in flames.”

If you see this man call 304-348-6402. To leave an anonymous tip, visit charlestonwvpolice.org/tip.html. Or 911.

