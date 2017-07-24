Shah joins general dentistry faculty at Marshall School of Medicine

Malav B. Shah, DDS, has joined Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine as an assistant professor in the department of dentistry, oral and maxillofacial surgery.

Shah earned his Doctor of Dental Surgery from West Virginia University in Morgantown, West Virginia. He specializes in general dentistry for all ages.

Shah was one of two dentists selected in 2016 for the inaugural cohort of a one-year general practice residency at Marshall University, in partnership with Cabell Huntington Hospital. A dental residency is not required to practice general dentistry. However, this intensive, 12-month program trains general dentists in management of medically complex situations and special needs patients in both inpatient and outpatient settings, while allowing residents to gain valuable experience in all aspects of general dentistry.

“After spending the past year working with Dr. Shah as a resident, we know he is a great addition to our team,” said Raj K. Khanna, D.M.D., M.D., professor and chair of the department of dentistry, oral and maxillofacial surgery.

Shah joins the team of Khanna, an oral and maxillofacial surgeon, and general dentists Joey Roy, D.D.S., and Jonathan Hill, D.D.S., in the Huntington-based practice. Shah is accepting new patients at Marshall Dentistry & Oral Surgery at 1616 13th Avenue, Suite 201, Huntington. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please call 304-691-1247. Walk-ins are welcome.