The Marshall Artists Series announces its 81st Season!

HUNTINGTON, WV- Created in 1936 by Marshall University to educate, enrich, expose and entertain, The Marshall Artists Series has always been at the forefront in presenting arts and entertainment. In fact, we are the second oldest organization of its kind in the United States. At 81 years old, the Marshall Artists Series is resilient and continually operates with an entrepreneurial mindset. This has allowed us to create jobs, drive tourism and bring educational opportunities to over 6,000 school children and over 7500 university students – free of charge - to our performances each year. We are still innovating and there is no end in sight.

Thanks to our strategic partnerships with businesses like Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center, we are able to propel arts and education for generations to come. “We are thankful for the vision, commitment and investment our partners make to help our young people and community at large continue to grow as global thinkers,” says Penny Watkins, Executive Director for the Marshall Artists Series.

“Our 2017 – 2018 lineup is a music lover’s dream,” says Watkins. “We have rock, folk, jazz, swing, country, bluegrass and more, rolled into one incredible musical journey. From folk legends Stephen Stills and Judy Collins to singer-songwriters, Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt in an acoustic evening, to pop hitmaker Five For Fighting performing along with a string quartet. Hip bluegrass innovators Yonder Mountain String Band will break the boundaries of what the word "bluegrass" means. We have the best of Broadway musicals including “Kinky Boots”, “Chicago,” “A Night with Janis Joplin” and the new Broadway hit based on the history of the beloved hymn, "Amazing Grace.” The State Ballet Theater of Russia makes a much-anticipated return visit with the beloved ballet, “Sleeping Beauty.” Additionally, A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On Stage will bring the Peanuts gang to life just in time for the holidays. Plus, country music’s Maren Morris brings her “Hero” Tour to Huntington”

The 2017 -2018 Baxter Series will feature:

Singer Songwriters Stephen Stills and Judy Collins, will bring their classic songs to Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center on Monday, October 2, 2017, at 7:30 p.m. Fifty years ago, the two began a turbulent relationship that inspired Stills to write "Suite: Judy Blue Eyes," which was recorded for the debut album of Crosby, Stills, and Nash. In taking the stage together for the first time on this tour, Stills and Collins will play songs from their celebrated catalogues, debut songs from their upcoming album and share stories of their lives in music. In addition to his success in Crosby, Stills, and Nash, Stills is known for his tenure in Buffalo Springfield, writing songs like "For What's It's Worth" as well as his solo career, which has yielded hits like “Love The One You’re With.” Collins, known for fusing folk, rock, classical music and jazz, received a Grammy nomination in 2017 for her album “Silver Skies Blue.” She won a Grammy for Best Folk Performance in 1969.

Don’t miss the cherished television special A Charlie Brown’s Christmas live on stage, Tuesday, December 5, 2017, at 7 p.m. at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center. The classic animated television special comes to life in this faithful adaptation featuring all of your favorite characters including Charlie Brown, Snoopy, and the entire Peanuts gang. The Emmy and Peabody award-winning story by Charles M. Schultz has warmed the hearts of millions since it first aired on television over fifty years ago. Discover the real meaning of Christmas in the musical edition of the classic animated television special that is fun for the whole body.

One of the world’s most beloved stories, Sleeping Beauty, is told through ballet at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center on Tuesday, January 23, 2018, at 7 pm. The State Ballet Theater of Russia’s full-scale production will feature 55 dancers, and is choreographed by Vladimir Vasiliev, former Principal Dancer with the Bolshoi Theater Ballet and “The Best Male Dancer of the 20th Century.” The State Ballet Theater of Russia was founded by legendary dancer and former Prima Ballerina of The Bolshoi Theater Ballet, Maya Plisetskaya, and is now under the direction of award-winning dancer and Moiseyev Dance Company soloist, Nikolay Anokhin. The State Ballet Theatre of Russia has established itself as one of Russia’s leading ballet companies by building an international reputation for delivering performances of outstanding quality and depth.

The #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history, Chicago comes to the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center on Monday, February 12, 2018, at 7:30 p.m. This triumphant hit musical is the recipient of six Tony Awards®, two Olivier Awards, a Grammy® and thousands of standing ovations. CHICAGO has everything that makes Broadway great: a universal tale of fame, fortune and all that jazz; one show-stopping song after another; and the most astonishing dancing you’ve ever seen. Whether you’re looking for your first Broadway musical, whether you’ve seen the Academy Award®-winning film and want to experience the show live on stage or whether you’ve seen it before and want to recapture the magic, CHICAGO always delivers!

Direct from the great white way, the new hit Amazing Grace The Broadway Musical comes to the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center on Tuesday, February 20, 2018 at 7:30 p.m. A tale of romance, rebellion and redemption, the show follows one man whose incredible journey ignited a historic wave of change that gave birth to the abolitionist movement. John Newton, a willful and musically talented young Englishman, faces a future as uncertain as the turning tide. AMAZING GRACE THE MUSICAL is an unforgettable musical saga that captures the spirit of history’s sweetest and most powerful sound: freedom This story of redemption featuring “Amazing Grace,“ the most celebrated hymn of all time, will inspire and uplift your spirit.

The 2017 – 2018 Mount Series Will Feature:

The spectacular Broadway musical Kinky Boots sashays its way to the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center on Thursday, October 26, 2017, at 7:30 PM. Kinky Boots is Broadway's huge-hearted, high-heeled hit! With songs by Grammy® and Tony® winning pop icon Cyndi Lauper, this joyous musical celebration is about the friendships we discover and the belief that you can change the world when you change your mind. Inspired by true events, Kinky Boots takes you from a gentlemen’s shoe factory in Northampton to the glamorous catwalks of Milan.

The hilarious comedian John Mulaney brings his new tour - Kid Gorgeous - to the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center on Wednesday, November 1st, 2017, at 7:30 PM. Emmy Award® winning writer and comedian, John Mulaney began writing at “Saturday Night Live” in 2008 where he appeared as a “Weekend Update” correspondent and co-created characters such as “Stefon” with Bill Hader. He most recently starred in the Broadway hit, “Oh, Hello on Broadway” alongside Nick Kroll. He began his career in New York’s East Village and has since toured around the world. He currently writes for IFC’s “Documentary Now” and for Netflix’s “Big Mouth” on which he voices the character of Andrew.

Two veteran singer/songwriters Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt, join forces for an acoustic evening of amazing music on Monday, November 6, 2017, at 7:30 p.m. at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center. Grammy® Award-winning singer, composer, and actor, Lyle Lovett is one of music's most vibrant and iconic performers. He has broadened the definition of American music, fusing elements of swing, country, jazz, folk, gospel and blues in a manner that defies convention. John Hiatt is a talented singer and guitarist best known for his prolific songwriting. With 11 Grammy® nominations and 24 albums to his name, he was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame and won the Americana Music Association’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2008.

You are invited to share A Night With Janis Joplin and her musical influences in this hit Broadway musical at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center on Tuesday, November 14, 2017 at 7:30 p.m. A Night with Janis Joplin is a musical journey celebrating Janis and her biggest musical influences—icons like Aretha Franklin, Etta James, Odetta, Nina Simone, and Bessie Smith, who inspired one of rock ’n’ roll’s greatest legends. Fueled by such unforgettable songs as “Me and Bobby McGee,” “Piece of My Heart,” “Mercedes Benz,” “Cry Baby,” and “Summertime,” a remarkable cast, and breakout performances, it’s the perfect way to celebrate the half-century of The Summer of Love.

Two guitarists, a banjo player, a fiddle player and a mandolin player make up the hip progressive bluegrass band Yonder Mountain String Band, coming to the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center on Saturday, February 10th, 2018, at 7:30 PM. For nearly 18 years, Yonder Mountain String Band has redefined bluegrass music, expanding the traditional acoustic genre beyond its previously established boundaries by steadily pushing the envelope into the realms of rock n’ roll and improvisation. Yonder is a quintessential ensemble honing its craft night after night on the road, and the fans are there to experience it in real time. The result is music that doesn’t stand still, it’s always moving forward and breaking unprecedented ground. The band has followed a trail blazed by Bela Fleck, Leftover Salmon, and Sam Bush: namely, introducing a high-energy and modernistic form of bluegrass to a younger generation of thrill-seekers.

Acclaimed singer and songwriter John Ondrasik, best known by his stage name Five for Fighting, will perform on piano along with a string quartet on Thursday, March 8th, 2018, at 7:30 PM. Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center Ondrasik burst on the scene some 15 years ago with his GRAMMY® nominated hit ‘Superman (It’s Not Easy),’ and has been a mainstay on mainstream radio ever since. The aforementioned ‘Superman (It’s Not Easy) ’ went Platinum (as did the album), was number one on Adult Top 40, number two on Hot AC, and in the Top 40 Top 10. The mega-hit served as sort of an unofficial anthem following the 9/11 attacks on American soil. Ondrasik has sold over 2.5 million albums including 2004’s ‘Battle for Everything,’ which spawned the 2X platinum ‘100 Years,’ which continues to melt hearts, provide all ages with an instant case of nostalgia. Other hits have included ‘The Riddle,’ ‘World,’ ‘Chances’ and ‘What If.’

Special Ticket Opportunity (not on any series) :

Maren Morris – The Hero Tour coming to the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center on Thursday, October 12, 2017, at 8 p.m. at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center. CMA New Artist of the Year winner, Maren Morris, whose music bridges the gap between country, classic rock, and hip-hop-influenced pop, has enjoyed success both as a songwriter and as a performer. She has written songs for artists including Tim McGraw and Kelly Clarkson. One song she couldn’t see anyone other than herself performing – “My Church.” The song about the close connection between music and driving. The song became a viral hit, generating over 2.5 million streams in just over a month. Her Hero album hit number one on the charts and she was nominated for several Grammy Awards this year.

The 2017-2018 Superticket will Feature:

Patrons who purchase a Superticket package will receive tickets to all events on both the BAXTER Series & MOUNT Series, along with the Fall & Spring International Film Festival. Additionally, Superticket patrons will have a special opportunity for Maren Morris.

Fall International Film Festival:

The Fall International Film Festival will take place over 4 days - September 21 – 24, 2017, at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center. Featured films include Frantz (France/Germany), Atomic Homefront (USA), Their Finest (UK), The Salesman (Iran), Land of Mine (Denmark), and Fire at Sea (Italy).

Spring International Film Festival:

The Spring International Film Festival will take place over 4 days - April 5 - 8, 2018, at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center. Featured films include Summer, 1993 (Spain), Call Me By Your Name (Italy/France), Graduation (Romania), Things To Come (France), One Week and a Day (Israel), and After The Storm (Japan).

Season Ticketing Information:

Now is the perfect opportunity for new subscribers to come on board. For information call 304-696-3326.

The deadline to purchase or renew season ticket packages is Friday, August 4th.

Season Package Pricing:

Superticket (Baxter, Mount + Film Festivals):

Superticket Plus 1 $1097 | Price 2 - $773 | Price 3 - $ 640 | Price 4 - $526

Baxter Series

Baxter Plus 1 - $517 | Price 2 - $348 | Price 3 - $285 | Price 4 - $233

Mount Series

Mount Plus 1 - $540 | Price 2 - $385 | Price 3 - $315 | Price 4 - $253

International Film Festival

(Includes Fall & Spring Festivals) - $90

Series prices listed above do not include WV state sales tax, service fees and Keith-Albee restoration fee.

New season subscription orders and season package renewals for current patrons are on sale now. Deadline for season ticket renewal is Friday, August 4, 2017. All orders will be processed in order of date and time received. Tickets for individual events go on sale, Monday, August 28th.

The Marshall Artists Series is again offering a payment plan that we hope will offer our patrons greater flexibility in their season planning -- the TWO-PAYMENT PLAN. If you are interested in our TWO - PAYMENT PLAN please call 304-696-3326.

The Marshall Artists Series accepts all major credit cards. Season packages may be ordered via telephone by calling our administrative offices at (304) 696-3326. Orders may also be mailed into Marshall Artists Series, One John Marshall Drive, Huntington, WV 25755-2210, be faxed to (304) 696-6658 or emailed to artistsseries@marshall.edu. The Marshall Artists Series office is located in the Jomie Jazz Center on Fifth Avenue across from Marshall University’s Student Center. Our hours are Monday through Friday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.