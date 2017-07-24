Most read
Huntington Has Code Enforcer for Contractors
The code enforcement officer's work will include inspecting roofing contractors, lawn services, tree-cutting services, right-of-way contractors, home improvement contractors and more. This employee will also be working in the evenings and on weekends when many unlicensed jobs occur. This officer will also inspect bricks-and-mortar businesses for the appropriate licensing and permits.
If you are aware of a contractor or business that is operating without a business license or the proper permits in the City of Huntington, please call the Inspections and Permits Division at 304-696-4483.
External sanitation code enforcement violations such as tall grass, weeds, junked vehicles and trash in yards can still be reported to the Public Works Department at 304-696-5903.