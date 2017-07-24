Huntington Has Code Enforcer for Contractors

The City of Huntington's Public Works Department now has a code enforcement officer who will inspect contractors working throughout the city to ensure they have their required business licenses and permits.

The code enforcement officer's work will include inspecting roofing contractors, lawn services, tree-cutting services, right-of-way contractors, home improvement contractors and more. This employee will also be working in the evenings and on weekends when many unlicensed jobs occur. This officer will also inspect bricks-and-mortar businesses for the appropriate licensing and permits.

If you are aware of a contractor or business that is operating without a business license or the proper permits in the City of Huntington, please call the Inspections and Permits Division at 304-696-4483.

External sanitation code enforcement violations such as tall grass, weeds, junked vehicles and trash in yards can still be reported to the Public Works Department at 304-696-5903.