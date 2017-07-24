Robinson appointed to top finance position

Marshall University President Jerome A. Gilbert today announced that Mark A. Robinson has been named senior vice president for finance/chief financial officer at the university, effective Aug. 1.

Robinson had served in the interim role since August 2016, when Mary Ellen Heuton resigned to accept a position at the University of Montevallo in Alabama. Prior to the interim appointment, he was Marshall’s budget director for three years.

Gilbert said that although the university initially intended to conduct a national search to fill the position, Robinson proved to be the right choice during the interim period.

“Over the past year we found we already have the right person here at Marshall to serve as our top fiscal officer,” Gilbert said. “Mark has demonstrated he has a keen understanding of our finances and budget, as well as the ability to work effectively with the various internal and external constituencies. He is well versed in the complex finances of higher education, as well as the opportunities and challenges Marshall faces in the coming years. I’m delighted he has agreed to take the permanent position.”

Robinson said, “I appreciate President Gilbert’s confidence in my leadership as well as the opportunity to serve Marshall University in this capacity. I look forward to working with the entire university community to continue to strengthen Marshall and the excellent educational opportunities it offers.”

As senior vice president for finance/chief financial officer, Robinson is responsible for the university’s accounting, accounts payable, budget, bursar, payroll, shared services and finance IT functions.

Before coming to Marshall in 2013, he was the executive director of business operations at the University of Miami School of Business Administration in Coral Gables, Fla. Robinson received his master’s in business administration from the University of Miami School of Business Administration and his bachelor’s in business administration/accounting, with a minor in economics, from Fairmont State University.