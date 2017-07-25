Most read
- Disabled Huntington Man Crawling to Car Goes World Wide
- Huntington Council Extends Riverwalk, LLC Contract; Hears Needle Exchange Concerns
- Law Enforcement Agencies Follow Up on Burns Tip, Boxes Removed; Digging imminent
- Saturday Tsubasacon Cosplay Contest and Skits
- Real Huntington Debuts on You Tube: The Drug Problem
- Power Outage Impacts Much of Huntington
- Pictures Speak Louder
- The Marshall Artists Series announces its 81st Season!
- Beckley Con Has Impressive Debut; Huntington Judge Praised Cosplay Contest Contestants Creativity
- UPDATED: Charleston Police Have Suspect in Custody
Power Outage Impacts Much of Huntington
Tuesday, July 25, 2017 - 00:36 Updated 9 hours ago by Tony E. Rutherford, News Editor
ETA for restoration is 5:30 a.m.
Power flickered several times then in some place went totally dark. Other areas have lost their Comcast service. A portion of West Huntington retained power despite flickering and cable interruptions.