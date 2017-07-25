Power Outage Impacts Much of Huntington

 Tuesday, July 25, 2017 - 00:36 Updated 9 hours ago by Tony E. Rutherford, News Editor
A power outage has put more than 3,300 people in the dark following a tree fall and a transformer sparking on Fifth Street Road. Fifth Street Hill is closed to traffic.

APCO maps indicate that customers south to Lavelette, portions West to Ceredo, and east to 27th Street  are impacted. Power went out about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday July 25.

ETA for restoration is 5:30 a.m.

Power flickered several times then in some place went totally dark. Other areas have lost their Comcast service. A portion of West Huntington retained power despite flickering and cable interruptions.

 

