Eric Goes to Africa IMAGES

Thursday, July 27, 2017 - 15:48 Special to HuntingtonNews.Net

Huntington attorney Eric Anderson just returned from an African  safari and a trip to the top of stTag withTagItem tagItem">Mount Kilimanjaro.. Anderson captured an array of lion country safari wild life and other sights during the adventure. He gratefully extended HNN permission to share his photos.  We're picked out some examples.

On his Facebook page, he has more and even some film clips.

He took along photos of his girl friend and the Cabell County clerk staff to the mountaintop,too. Enjoy.

