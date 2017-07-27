Eric Climbs the Mountain IMAGES

Thursday, July 27, 2017 - 02:25 Special to HuntingtonNews.Net

Huntington attorney Eric Anderson scaled Mount Kilimanjaro. while on vacation. He granted HNN permission to show some of the photos from his accomplishment.

Anderson admits it's "difficult to accurately sum up the experience.. I travel A LOT, but this has been a true journey: unlike any I've embarked upon before, nor will I have again. I'm grateful to have been alongside some of the funniest, most spirited & enduring people I've had the pleasure of climbing with (both fellow trekkers, mountain guides and hard-working porters alike). We reached the end of our comfort zones and came out on the other side

"Thank you IMAX for making a documentary 17 years ago that inspired Marc Lewis to climb Kili, and take Matthew Lafond and me along for the ride. It's been a trip" Anderson said.

He joins a former WOWK TV morning anchor and now CNN afternoon anchor Brooke Baldwin in having climbed the mountain.

This is the climb. Enjoy!

