Eric Climbs the Mountain IMAGES

Huntington attorney Eric Anderson scaled Mount Kilimanjaro . while on vacation. He granted HNN permission to show some of the photos from his accomplishment.

Anderson admits it's "difficult to accurately sum up the experience.. I travel A LOT, but this has been a true journey: unlike any I've embarked upon before, nor will I have again. I'm grateful to have been alongside some of the funniest, most spirited & enduring people I've had the pleasure of climbing with (both fellow trekkers, mountain guides and hard-working porters alike). We reached the end of our comfort zones and came out on the other side

"Thank you IMAX for making a documentary 17 years ago that inspired Marc Lewis to climb Kili, and take Matthew Lafond and me along for the ride. It's been a trip" Anderson said.

He joins a former WOWK TV morning anchor and now CNN afternoon anchor Brooke Baldwin in having climbed the mountain.

This is the climb. Enjoy!