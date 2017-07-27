Most read
Huntington, W.Va. Featured at National ‘Local Foods, Local Places’ Summit
"Supporting farmers and businesses helps communities’ diversify their economies to create new jobs and economic activity, and revitalize main streets and surrounding areas while also protecting the environment," said EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt.
To grow its food economy, Huntington started the Wild Ramp, a farmer co-op market that has sold more than $2 million dollars of goods from local farmers in five years of operation. Huntington’s Unlimited Future was instrumental in supporting the Wild Ramp’s success. Executive Director Gail Patton and Program Director Lauren Kemp spoke at the summit.
EPA hosted more than 70 local leaders and participants, in addition to representatives from other federal agencies to discuss community-driven efforts to protect air and water quality, preserve open space and farmland, and boost economic opportunities for local farmers and businesses. Early analysis shows that every $3 of federal investment through LFLP has helped communities attract $55 in additional investment.
Local Foods, Local Places provides technical assistance to help communities diversify their economies through agriculture and local foods. To date, 90 communities have received assistance through the program and its precursor program, Livable Communities in Appalachia, to create farmers’ markets, community kitchens and other food-related enterprises.
To read more about Huntington’s local food efforts:
https://www.epa.gov/smartgrowth/local-foods-local-places-huntington-wv