Hot Dog Festival Saturday
Thursday, July 27, 2017 - 01:47 Updated 4 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
The rest of the day will be filled with wiener dog races, hot dog eating contests, root beer chugging contests, a family bike tour, an antique car show and much more. A dozen of the region's top hot dog businesses will be in attendance! All proceeds will benefit the Hoops Family Children's Hospital at Cabell-Huntington Hospital. For more information and a full schedule of events, visit http://www.wvhotdogfestival.com.