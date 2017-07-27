Hot Dog Festival Saturday

The 13th Annual West Virginia Hot Dog Festival is set to take place at Pullman Square this Saturday. The day will kick off with the "Bun Run 10K & 5K and 5K Walk Your Buns Off" at 8 a.m.

The rest of the day will be filled with wiener dog races, hot dog eating contests, root beer chugging contests, a family bike tour, an antique car show and much more. A dozen of the region's top hot dog businesses will be in attendance! All proceeds will benefit the Hoops Family Children's Hospital at Cabell-Huntington Hospital. For more information and a full schedule of events, visit http://www.wvhotdogfestival.com.