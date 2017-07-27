Marshall’s bookstore to celebrate Harry Potter Aug. 2

Those interested are invited to stop by and participate in a variety of activities that celebrate the Harry Potter books.

The Marshall University Bookstore will be sponsoring a celebration in honor of Harry Potter’s birthday on Wed., Aug. 2, from 4 to 6 p.m. in the bookstore on the Huntington campus.

Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in themed games throughout the event. They will also have a chance to take a photo in the themed photo booth.

“We are excited to invite the Marshall and Huntington communities to the bookstore for the celebration,” Courtney Vance-Joseph, general merchandise manager for the bookstore, said. “The event will allow everyone to join the excitement that surrounds all of the Harry Potter books.”

Interested participants will have the opportunity to purchase “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” at the bookstore. There will be a $5 discount available on general book department purchases of $25 or more during the event.

“It is always a privilege to do something that invites the community to have a little fun,” Vance-Joseph said. “We hope that the community will stop by and join us for the celebration.”

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, contact Vance-Joseph by e-mail at 0419gm@follett.com or by phone at 304-696-2460.