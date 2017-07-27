Most read
Aesthetician joins Marshall Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
Thursday, July 27, 2017
She has experience working in both spa and medical office settings. Most recently, McCarty served as an aesthetician at El Haijj Salon and Spa in Huntington, where she provided skin consultations, dermaplaning, microdermabrasions, customized facials and more. McCarty is also certified in laser hair removal and spider vein treatments.
McCarty joins board-certified plastic and reconstructive surgeons Adel A. Faltaous, M.D., Farid B. Mozaffari, M.D., and Peter D. Ray, M.D., at Marshall Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, located at 5185 Route 60 East, Suite 26, in Huntington. To schedule an appointment, please call 304-691-8910.