Ohio man pleads guilty to federal drug charge

Henderson admitted that in early February 2017, he traveled from Dayton to Parkersburg several times a week to sell drugs. Using a confidential informant, the Parkersburg Police Department made multiple controlled purchases from Henderson of both heroin and fentanyl. On February 15, 2017, law enforcement obtained a search warrant for a residence where Henderson had been staying in Parkersburg. During the execution of the search warrant, Henderson attempted to flee by jumping from a second story window. Law enforcement caught Henderson and recovered over 13 grams of fentanyl and $1,800 in cash, as well as a Taurus 9mm pistol that had fallen from Henderson’s waistband during the jump. Additionally, law enforcement discovered more fentanyl, digital scales, small plastic baggies, and methamphetamine in or around Henderson’s bedroom.

Henderson was charged in a six-count indictment that accused him of federal drug charges and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. As part of the plea agreement, Henderson admitted that he possessed the gun and that he sold all the drugs charged in the remaining counts of the indictment, which the Court may consider at sentencing.

Henderson faces up to 20 years in federal prison when he is sentenced on October 23, 2017.

The Parkersburg Police Department conducted the investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Eumi L. Choi is in charge of the prosecution. The plea hearing was held before United States District Judge Thomas E. Johnston.

This case is being prosecuted as part of an ongoing effort led by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia to combat the illicit sale and misuse of illegal drugs. The U.S. Attorney’s Office, joined by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, is committed to aggressively pursuing and shutting down pill trafficking, eliminating open air drug markets, and curtailing the spread of illegal drugs in communities across the Southern District.