Huntington's Tent City Depicts From Which Most are Just Two Paychecks Away

John Hampton has worked with the homeless community for twelve years. He has seen a change in the demographic that is homeless over that time. He is seeing more families where in the beginning it was mainly veterans or older people. He says addiction is a common factor amongst the homeless community.

We toured the river bank this morning and came across about twenty of the estimated forty members of this community.

I strongly caution not to visit down here on your own. They are nervous because of the people coming down to do drugs. People are stealing from their camps. Plus, death has touched this community. The beating victim found being Hart's Corner last week was lovingly called "Daniel Boone". The man who killed him was also a member so they have lost two friends.

Chris has been down here a couple of weeks but lived two years here before. He is starting a job soon and hopes to get an apartment. John is going to try to get him help with damage deposit and first month's rent. Chris says addicts have been coming from the town to do drugs. We saw some spoons used for heroin. He said while he was gone last night they took some things from his camp.

All of the people we talked to are working with Harmony House to obtain housing. All are trying to better themselves.

The residents of the tent community are proud. They do not like to beg but can always use bug spray, water, and food. Blankets can be of use as well. Please do not bring them to the river. Any donated items can be taken to Harmony House. They just need a hand to stand on their own. They are good people who are trying to get through a bad moment in their lives.

