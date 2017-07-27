Most read
Huntington Naloxone Use Has Saved Over 1,000
In an email, Kilkenny said, "Celebrate with me the one thousand and first documented overdose reversal using naloxone distributed by the Cabell-Huntington Harm Reduction Program’s community naloxone program. Our pharmacist, CK Babcock from the Marshall University School of Pharmacy, has worked very hard to dispense doses and document reversals."
The director extended thanks to John Aldis (the pioneer) as well as the "hard working staff and all the program and individual partners."
Although Naloxone reverses the effects of most drug overdoses, a litany of new drug cocktails have gone into circulation for which the antidote will not work. Drugs have become so strong that first responders touching a victim or their effects have required the antidote.