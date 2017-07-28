Most read
- Eric Goes to Africa... Lions, Elephants, and Giraffes IMAGES
- Saturday Tsubasacon Cosplay Contest and Skits
- Huntington Naloxone Use Has Saved Over 1,000
- FLASHBACK: Images of Ironton's 2011 Memorial Day Parade
- Huntington's Tent City Depicts From Which Most are Just Two Paychecks Away
- Marshall School of Pharmacy researchers publish education study
- Eric Climbs the Mountain IMAGES
- Beckley Con Has Impressive Debut; Huntington Judge Praised Cosplay Contest Contestants Creativity
- Smelting Gold out of Nickel Led to Nuclear Fuel Recycling; Injured Workers Seek Meeting with DOE Secretary
- Law Enforcement Agencies Follow Up on Burns Tip, Boxes Removed; Digging imminent
Marquee Pullman Holds Prremiere Party Friday
Vendors such as Petland will have furry creatures for touching. Face painting and games will be available. Texas Road House , ATT and Potery Place will have exhibits.
This animated comedy takes place in Textopolis, a world inside a smartphone that's inhabited by various emojis. There, an emoji named Gene (voiced by T.J. Miller) is ashamed that he has multiple facial expressions while his colleagues only have one each, and he embarks on a quest to be like everyone else. James Corden, Anna Faris, Jennifer Coolidge, Patrick Stewart, and Maya Rudolph also lend their voices to this film.
Believe in yourself is the main theme.