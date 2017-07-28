Marquee Pullman Holds Prremiere Party Friday

 Friday, July 28, 2017 - 05:57 Updated 35 min ago
Marquee Pullman Square 16 is among the cinemas in the Marquee chain celebrating the debut of the family friendly "EMOJI Movie" with a lobby party.

Activities begin at 4 p.m until 7:30 p.m., Friday, July 28.

Vendors such as Petland will have furry creatures for touching. Face painting and games will be available. Texas Road House , ATT and Potery Place will have exhibits.

This animated comedy takes place in Textopolis, a world inside a smartphone that's inhabited by various emojis. There, an emoji named Gene (voiced by T.J. Miller) is ashamed that he has multiple facial expressions while his colleagues only have one each, and he embarks on a quest to be like everyone else. James Corden, Anna Faris, Jennifer Coolidge, Patrick Stewart, and Maya Rudolph also lend their voices to this film.

Believe in yourself is the main theme.

