McCain Votes No; Skinny Obama Fails

Sen.John McCain sick with brain cancer cast a NO vote resulting in failure of the so called skinny repeal of Obamacare by a 49-51 vote. "I regret that our efforts were not enough," said Sen. Mitch McConnell. "It'll be interesting to see" what is said from the "other side of the aisle."

The repeal would have tossed at least 16 million off health insurance and increased premiums by about 20% each year.

"We look forward to [hearing] our colleagues from the other side," McConnell. "It's Time to move on."

"We are not celebrating, we are relieved" as millions will retain their health care, deal with opioids and preexisting conditions, said Sen. Charles Schumer.

"Obama care is not perfect. It needs improvement. I hope we go back to committees and work well together. "There are suggestions we are interested in from the other side of the aisle," Schumer emphasizing that our country demands that "we work together.... let's give it a shot."

One commentator said that McCain's vote was consistent with his plea to return to regular rules. "He doesn't have alot of time left; this is about his maverick legacy." And, "he knew it was wrong."