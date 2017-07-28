Most read
Huntington Sanitary Board Customer Sues for Wrongful Termination
Ancil Ramey , former clerk of the WV Supreme Court and an attorney for Steptoe and Johnson, told the Dispatch:
""Although the Sanitary Board does not usually comment on pending litigation, it takes all complaints from its customers very seriously and strives to provide the best possible customer service. In the event that the board is not successful in resolving a customer's concerns, the appropriate venue for such customer is the Public Service Commission, not circuit court. Accordingly, once my client has been served, we will be filing a motion to dismiss this new lawsuit."
A review of recent WV Supreme Court litigation specifically Holt v. West Virginia American Water generally supports the defendant. However, in a dissent, an unnamed justice wrote:
"Instead of instituting a claim under this state's Consumer Credit and Protection Act, he could have filed a common law claim predicated on the same allegations of unfair and deceptive practices that he relied upon as the basis for his statutory claim."
