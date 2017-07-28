Most read
ON STAGE: Nunsense Continues in Huntington
"Nunsense 2: The Second Coming" (Musical - Outdoor)
Huntington Area Regional Theatre (HART in the Park)
Fri-Sun July 28-30 at 8:30pm
Gates open for picnicking at 7pm
Children's Preshow at 7:30pm
"Nunsense 2: The Second Coming" at 8:30pm
Ritter Park Amphitheater
1310 8th Ave, Huntington, WV
$15 Adults / $12 Children and Seniors / Group Rates Available
Tickets can be purchased now at www.GHPRD.org or at the gate the night of the show. Please call 1.304.696.5954 or visit www.GHPRD.org for Tickets or more info.
https://www.facebook.com/events/1769326023388749/
"The Hobbit" (Play)
Alban Arts Center
Based on the novel by J.R.R. Tolkien
Adapted by Patricia Gray
Directed by Jenna Skeen
Fri-Sat July 28-29 at 8pm
Matinee Sun July 30 at 2pm
$15 Adults / $10 Seniors and children 12 and under
"All Shook Up" (Musical)
Featuring the songs of Elvis Presley, book by Joe DiPietro
July 28 at 7:30pm, July 29 at 3pm and 7:30pm
Paramount Arts Center
1300 Winchester Ave, Ashland, KY
Tickets start at $18 Adults / $14 Students
606-324-0007
Murder and Merriment (Interactive Murder Dinner Parties)
For a complete list of upcoming murder parties, visit murderandmerriment.com
_____________________________
UPCOMING LIVE THEATRE
"Xanadu, Jr" (Musical - Theatre by Children)
Performance by Summer Theater Camp sponsored by the Barboursville Convention and Visitors Bureau
Fri-Sat Aug 4-5 at 7:30pm
Barboursville Park Amphitheater, Barboursville, WV
Tickets $5
Call Eddie Harbert at (304) 360-2749 for tickets.
"One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest" (Play)
by Dale Wasserstein
Kanawha Players
Dinner Theatre at Tamarack
Fri-Sat Aug 4-5
Dinner at 6:30pm, Show at 8pm
1Tamarack Place, Beckley, WV
$48 per person
https://www.tamarackwv.com/events/theater/
and
Fri-Sat Aug 18-19, 25-26 at 8pm
Matinees Sun Aug 20 and 27 at 2pm
Charleston Civic Center Little Theater
One Civic Center Dr., Charleston WV
$15 Adult, $10 Seniors/Students, 4 for $40
"Grease" (Musical Outdoor)
by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey
Directed by Bill France
The Aracoma Story Inc.
Thursday thru Sunday 8:30pm
August 3, 4, 5, 6, 10, 11, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20
Liz Spurlock Amphitheater
Chief Logan State Park
Logan, WV
Advance tickets $12 (Adults), $10 (Seniors/Students), $6 (Children-10 and under)
Service fees apply
http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2951345
(304)-752-0253
"Carmilla" (Play)
Based on the horror classic by J. Sheridan LeFanu. Adapted by John Johnson and Adam Stover.
Crooked Letter Creative and Astral Theatre Collective
Fri-Sat Aug 11-12 / 18-19 at 8pm
Alban Arts Center
65 Olde Main Plaza, St Albans, WV
*Horror Genre. Contains strong imagery. Viewer discretion advised.
$15 General Admission
“A Catered Affair” (Musical)
by Harvey Feirstein and John Bucchino
directed by Bil Neal
Arts Resources for the Tri State (ARTS)
Fri-Sat Aug 11-12 at 8pm
Thurs-Sat Aug 17-19 at 8pm
ARTS Renaissance
900 8th St. Huntington, WV
General Admission $15 Show Only / $30 Dinner and show
Dinner menu: Fresh kale lemon salad, baked steak with mushroom gravy, rice pilaf, apricot glazed carrots, and three tier wedding cake for dessert. This venue cannot sell alcohol. However, you are welcome to bring a bottle of wine to enjoy with dinner.
artstristate.org
"Toad Wife" (Play - World Premiere)
by A.E. Gill
Appalachian Artists Collective - Theatre for Young Audiences production
Fri-Sun Aug 25-27 / Sept 1-3 at 8pm
St Albans City Park Amphitheater
$12 for children ages 4&up, $15 for adults. Wear your AAC t-shirt and get your tickets for only $10!
Family Pack (2 adult and 2 child tickets for only $40!
Tickets can be purchased at the door. Seating is general admission, first come, first served.
Bring lawn chairs / blanket for seating.
AAC will have a limited amount of chairs and blankets for a $1 rental fee.
"Moriarity and the Ripper" (Play)
dedicated to those lost from mental illness
Fri Sept 8 at 8pm
Sat Sept 9 at 2pm and 8pm
Capitol Theater
123 Summers Street, Charleston, WV
Tickets $15
Seniors, Students (with valid student ID): $10
http://www.heylb.com
“The Odd Couple” (Play)
by Neil Simon
directed by Gene Anthony
Arts Resources for the Tri State (ARTS)
Fri-Sat Oct 13-14 at 8pm
Thurs-Sat Oct 19-21 at 8pm
ARTS Renaissance
900 8th St. Huntington, WV
General Admission $15 Show Only / $30 Dinner and show
Dinner menu: TBA. This venue cannot sell alcohol. However, you are welcome to bring a bottle of wine to enjoy with dinner.
artstristate.org
_____________
AUDITIONS
AUDITIONS FOR: "Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde" (Play)
Actors Guild of Parkersburg
Mon, July 31 and Tues, Aug 1 at 7pm
724 Market St, Parkersburg, WV
Show Dates: Sept 22, 23, 29, 30 at 8pm, October 1 at 2pm Fri Sept 29 at 11:30pm.
AUDITIONS FOR: "The Addams Family" (Musical)
Charleston Light Opera Guild
Singing: Mon, Aug 7 at 7pm
Reading: Tues, Aug 8 at 7pm
Dancing: Wed, Aug 9 at 7pm
411 Tennessee Ave, Charleston WV
Show Dates: Oct 27, 28, 29 and Nov 3, 4, 5 at the Clay Center, Charleston WV
Call 304-545-6945 for more info