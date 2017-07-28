ON STAGE: Nunsense Continues in Huntington

"Anything Goes" (Musical) by Cole Porter Directed by Nina Pasinetti Charleston Light Opera Guild Fri-Sat July 28-29/ Aug 4-5 at 8pm Matinees Sun July 30 and Aug 6 at 3pm Charleston Light Opera Guild Theatre Tennessee Ave, Charleston, WV All tickets $20 available NOW at charlestonlightoperaguild.org

Show lineup for the week, beginning Fri July 28, 2017. Upcoming shows and auditions are also listed. Break legs, everyone! __________________________ ONSTAGE THIS WEEK

"Nunsense 2: The Second Coming" (Musical - Outdoor)

Huntington Area Regional Theatre (HART in the Park)

Fri-Sun July 28-30 at 8:30pm

Gates open for picnicking at 7pm

Children's Preshow at 7:30pm

"Nunsense 2: The Second Coming" at 8:30pm

Ritter Park Amphitheater

1310 8th Ave, Huntington, WV

$15 Adults / $12 Children and Seniors / Group Rates Available

Tickets can be purchased now at www.GHPRD.org or at the gate the night of the show. Please call 1.304.696.5954 or visit www.GHPRD.org for Tickets or more info.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1769326023388749/

"The Hobbit" (Play)

Alban Arts Center

Based on the novel by J.R.R. Tolkien

Adapted by Patricia Gray

Directed by Jenna Skeen

Fri-Sat July 28-29 at 8pm

Matinee Sun July 30 at 2pm

$15 Adults / $10 Seniors and children 12 and under

"All Shook Up" (Musical)

Featuring the songs of Elvis Presley, book by Joe DiPietro

July 28 at 7:30pm, July 29 at 3pm and 7:30pm

Paramount Arts Center

1300 Winchester Ave, Ashland, KY

Tickets start at $18 Adults / $14 Students

606-324-0007

Murder and Merriment (Interactive Murder Dinner Parties)

For a complete list of upcoming murder parties, visit murderandmerriment.com

UPCOMING LIVE THEATRE

"Xanadu, Jr" (Musical - Theatre by Children)

Performance by Summer Theater Camp sponsored by the Barboursville Convention and Visitors Bureau

Fri-Sat Aug 4-5 at 7:30pm

Barboursville Park Amphitheater, Barboursville, WV

Tickets $5

Call Eddie Harbert at (304) 360-2749 for tickets.

"One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest" (Play)

by Dale Wasserstein

Kanawha Players

Dinner Theatre at Tamarack

Fri-Sat Aug 4-5

Dinner at 6:30pm, Show at 8pm

1Tamarack Place, Beckley, WV

$48 per person

https://www.tamarackwv.com/events/theater/

and

Fri-Sat Aug 18-19, 25-26 at 8pm

Matinees Sun Aug 20 and 27 at 2pm

Charleston Civic Center Little Theater

One Civic Center Dr., Charleston WV

$15 Adult, $10 Seniors/Students, 4 for $40

"Grease" (Musical Outdoor)

by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey

Directed by Bill France

The Aracoma Story Inc.

Thursday thru Sunday 8:30pm

August 3, 4, 5, 6, 10, 11, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20

Liz Spurlock Amphitheater

Chief Logan State Park

Logan, WV

Advance tickets $12 (Adults), $10 (Seniors/Students), $6 (Children-10 and under)

Service fees apply

http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2951345

(304)-752-0253

"Carmilla" (Play)

Based on the horror classic by J. Sheridan LeFanu. Adapted by John Johnson and Adam Stover.

Crooked Letter Creative and Astral Theatre Collective

Fri-Sat Aug 11-12 / 18-19 at 8pm

Alban Arts Center

65 Olde Main Plaza, St Albans, WV

*Horror Genre. Contains strong imagery. Viewer discretion advised.

$15 General Admission

“A Catered Affair” (Musical)

by Harvey Feirstein and John Bucchino

directed by Bil Neal

Arts Resources for the Tri State (ARTS)

Fri-Sat Aug 11-12 at 8pm

Thurs-Sat Aug 17-19 at 8pm

ARTS Renaissance

900 8th St. Huntington, WV

General Admission $15 Show Only / $30 Dinner and show

Dinner menu: Fresh kale lemon salad, baked steak with mushroom gravy, rice pilaf, apricot glazed carrots, and three tier wedding cake for dessert. This venue cannot sell alcohol. However, you are welcome to bring a bottle of wine to enjoy with dinner.

artstristate.org

"Toad Wife" (Play - World Premiere)

by A.E. Gill

Appalachian Artists Collective - Theatre for Young Audiences production

Fri-Sun Aug 25-27 / Sept 1-3 at 8pm

St Albans City Park Amphitheater

$12 for children ages 4&up, $15 for adults. Wear your AAC t-shirt and get your tickets for only $10!

Family Pack (2 adult and 2 child tickets for only $40!

Tickets can be purchased at the door. Seating is general admission, first come, first served.

Bring lawn chairs / blanket for seating.

AAC will have a limited amount of chairs and blankets for a $1 rental fee.

"Moriarity and the Ripper" (Play)

dedicated to those lost from mental illness

Fri Sept 8 at 8pm

Sat Sept 9 at 2pm and 8pm

Capitol Theater

123 Summers Street, Charleston, WV

Tickets $15

Seniors, Students (with valid student ID): $10

http://www.heylb.com

“The Odd Couple” (Play)

by Neil Simon

directed by Gene Anthony

Arts Resources for the Tri State (ARTS)

Fri-Sat Oct 13-14 at 8pm

Thurs-Sat Oct 19-21 at 8pm

ARTS Renaissance

900 8th St. Huntington, WV

General Admission $15 Show Only / $30 Dinner and show

Dinner menu: TBA. This venue cannot sell alcohol. However, you are welcome to bring a bottle of wine to enjoy with dinner.

artstristate.org

AUDITIONS

AUDITIONS FOR: "Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde" (Play)

Actors Guild of Parkersburg

Mon, July 31 and Tues, Aug 1 at 7pm

724 Market St, Parkersburg, WV

Show Dates: Sept 22, 23, 29, 30 at 8pm, October 1 at 2pm Fri Sept 29 at 11:30pm.

AUDITIONS FOR: "The Addams Family" (Musical)

Charleston Light Opera Guild

Singing: Mon, Aug 7 at 7pm

Reading: Tues, Aug 8 at 7pm

Dancing: Wed, Aug 9 at 7pm

411 Tennessee Ave, Charleston WV

Show Dates: Oct 27, 28, 29 and Nov 3, 4, 5 at the Clay Center, Charleston WV

Call 304-545-6945 for more info