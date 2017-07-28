President Trump to Hold Rally at Big Sandy Arena in Huntington

 Friday, July 28, 2017 - 14:48 Updated 3 hours ago by Tony E. Rutherford, News Editor

President Donald Trump will be visiting Huntington August 3 for a 7 p.m. rally at the Big Sandy Superstore Arena.

Huntington Mayor Steve Williams has released the following statement:

"We are honored to have the President of the United States as a guest of our city. We look forward to hear more of his vision to transform the economy of Appalachia."

In a tweet, Williams added, "It will be an honor to welcome you to Huntington. Bipartisanship can MAGA (Make America Great Again)."

Doors open at 4 p.m. and tickets can be requested online here.

