President Trump to Hold Rally at Big Sandy Arena in Huntington
Friday, July 28, 2017 - 14:48 Updated 3 hours ago by Tony E. Rutherford, News Editor
"We are honored to have the President of the United States as a guest of our city. We look forward to hear more of his vision to transform the economy of Appalachia."
In a tweet, Williams added, "It will be an honor to welcome you to Huntington. Bipartisanship can MAGA (Make America Great Again)."
Doors open at 4 p.m. and tickets can be requested online here.