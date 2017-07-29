Longtime Marshall supporter establishes scholarship for medical students

A longtime generous supporter of Marshall University , Donna M. Underwood, has established an endowed scholarship with the Marshall University Joan C. Edward School of Medicine in her name and that of her late husband, John.

The scholarship, known as the John L. and Donna M. Underwood Scholarship for the School of Medicine, is designated for first-year medical students. The award is renewable for three additional years pending normal academic progress. Donna Underwood said that she supports scholarships to honor her late husband and because she has been blessed.

“Realizing that many young people—most for financial reasons—are unable to attend college, I establish scholarships to give students opportunities to graduate with less of a financial burden,” Underwood said. “Marshall’s medical school provides financial assistance and experiential opportunities to deserving students who are exceedingly deserving of such scholarship support.”

John Underwood was born and raised in Huntington. He graduated from Marshall University in 1964 with a bachelor’s degree in business. He later obtained his master’s degree in both business and sports administration at Ohio University. He served on many boards in support of Marshall University, including the Real Estate Foundation Board of the Marshall University Foundation Inc.

Donna Underwood was raised on a working farm near Lafayette, Indiana, and worked her way up in the business world with only a high school diploma. She is a retired Lexis-Nexis statistical process control production supervisor, a member of Central United Methodist Church and has been very involved with Marshall University over the years. She is a member of the Big Green Scholarship Foundation, an annual member of the Quarterback and Tip-Off clubs and a Society of Yeager Scholars board member. She was also co-owner of Dunhill of Huntington, a professional employment agency.

“I have had the privilege of knowing John and Donna for many years. They have been interwoven in the fabric of Marshall, and when Donna graciously endowed a scholarship for the School of Medicine, I could not have been more thrilled personally and professionally,” said Linda S. Holmes, director of development and alumni affairs for the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine.

For more information on the scholarship or to make a gift to the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, please contact Holmes at 304-691-1711 or go to www.jcesom.marshall.edu/alumni.