Marquee Celebrates EMOJI Opening with Furry Creatures, a little Dancing

Saturday, July 29, 2017 - 01:14 Photos by Crystal St. Clair and Tony Rutherford

Huntington's Marquee Cinemas at Pullman Square kicked off the debut of the EMOJI Movie with a lobby celebration and party which included furry creatures from Petland, face painting and a little lin

e dancing from Texas Roadhouse, ATT demonstrating its Firestick, Pottery Place handcrafts, and Valley Health supplied bulletins about bullying.

Gaze a little at the fun taking place in the lobby after the drenching rains in Huntington.

 

