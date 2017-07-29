Most read
Huntington Police Respond to West End Shots Fired; One Arrest
Saturday, July 29, 2017 - 04:25 Updated 4 hours ago by Tony E. Rutherford, News Editor, Photos by Crystal St. Clair
Details remain sketchy, but 911 dispatch advised that officers pursued a suspect in the incident to Madison and Jefferson Avenue.
One bystander walking away told HNN that a man ran through the pool hall and police chased him.
911 dispatch reported that an arrest was made.
Further details are unavailable.