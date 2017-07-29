Huntington Police Respond to West End Shots Fired; One Arrest

Multiple Huntington Police units responded to a 9:45 p.m. Friday, July 28 "shots fired" call in the vicinity of Go Mart and a pool hall in the 1000 block of Washington Avenue and W. Tenth Street.

Details remain sketchy, but 911 dispatch advised that officers pursued a suspect in the incident to Madison and Jefferson Avenue.

One bystander walking away told HNN that a man ran through the pool hall and police chased him.

911 dispatch reported that an arrest was made.

Further details are unavailable.