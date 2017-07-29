New Counties: W.Va. AG Warns Against Price Gouging During State of Emergency

CHARLESTON — Attorney General Patrick Morrisey warned against price gouging during a state of emergency given reports of serious flooding in areas of northern and north central West Virginia.





Laws prohibiting such activity took effect Saturday with the governor’s declaration of a state of emergency in Harrison, Marion, Marshall, Monongalia, Ohio, Taylor, Tucker and Wetzel counties. Taylor and Tucker were added Saturday afternoon.



The state’s price gouging laws specifically prohibit any person, business or contractor from inflating the price of select consumer items by more than 10 percent of what it sold for 10 days prior to the declaration.



“I’m very concerned by the pictures, video and reports coming from areas of northern and north central West Virginia,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “I join countless others in praying for those impacted and the first responders rushing to render aid.



“West Virginians pull together in times of need. We look forward to working with consumers and businesses to help those most impacted by the flooding,” he added.



The law takes effect during any state of emergency or state of preparedness, as issued by West Virginia’s governor. Price gouging laws remain in effect until the declaration is lifted or 30 days, whichever is longer, subject to limited exceptions.



The Attorney General urges any consumer who believes he or she may have been charged prices that increased dramatically after the state of emergency declaration to file a complaint with his office. Those with a receipt should attach a copy to their complaint.



If you have a question about price gouging laws or believe you have a complaint, call the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-368-8808, the Eastern Panhandle Consumer Protection Office in Martinsburg at 304-267-0239 or visit the office online at Laws prohibiting such activity took effect Saturday with the governor’s declaration of a state of emergency in Harrison, Marion, Marshall, Monongalia, Ohio, Taylor, Tucker and Wetzel counties. Taylor and Tucker were added Saturday afternoon.The state’s price gouging laws specifically prohibit any person, business or contractor from inflating the price of select consumer items by more than 10 percent of what it sold for 10 days prior to the declaration.“I’m very concerned by the pictures, video and reports coming from areas of northern and north central West Virginia,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “I join countless others in praying for those impacted and the first responders rushing to render aid.“West Virginians pull together in times of need. We look forward to working with consumers and businesses to help those most impacted by the flooding,” he added.The law takes effect during any state of emergency or state of preparedness, as issued by West Virginia’s governor. Price gouging laws remain in effect until the declaration is lifted or 30 days, whichever is longer, subject to limited exceptions.The Attorney General urges any consumer who believes he or she may have been charged prices that increased dramatically after the state of emergency declaration to file a complaint with his office. Those with a receipt should attach a copy to their complaint.If you have a question about price gouging laws or believe you have a complaint, call the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-368-8808, the Eastern Panhandle Consumer Protection Office in Martinsburg at 304-267-0239 or visit the office online at www.wvago.gov

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus