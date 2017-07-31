Visiting Tent City on Video with Dave Williams

  • Email to a friend
  • Printer friendly view
 Monday, July 31, 2017 - 05:18 Updated 5 hours ago Special to HuntingtonNews.Net
  This is a prelude to the Tent City tour in which David "Alligator Jackson" Williams discusses the homeless tent cit
y behind the flood wall. Two additional videos will follow in this series produced by Inside Huntington.
  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus