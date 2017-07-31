93.7 The Dawg Moves Summer Concert to Friday August 4

Huntington, WV – The Pullman Square Summer Concert Series scheduled for Thursday, August 3rd has been moved to Friday, August 4th due to the Presidential visit and potential traffic congestion issues in downtown Huntington.

Presented by 93.7, The Dawg, and sponsored by Heiner's Bakery, Atomic Distributing and the Dutch Miller Auto Group, the weekly concert series runs through August 31, 2017. The Thursday night concerts are held from 7-10 p.m., and each week’s concerts are free and open to the public. Bring your lawn chairs or blankets, and enjoy great music at the free Summer Concert Series!

The remaining schedule of acts features:

Thursday, August 10- Nick Dittmeier & the Sawdusters

Thursday, August 17 – Madhouse & Thundering Herd Rally, featuring Marshall Coaches, Players, Cheerleaders, Marco and the Marching Thunder!

Thursday, August 24- One Foot

Thursday, August 31- Mindbender