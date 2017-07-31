MARSHALL ATHLETICS: Ticket Office Launches “Herd Wins Package”; Sells Single-Game Tickets on August 7

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall Ticket Office will launch a fun and exciting ticket option for Thundering Herd fans this season.

Similar to the 2014 plan, fans will be guaranteed tickets to Marshall’s first two home games vs. Miami (Ohio) and Kent State. For each consecutive home win thereafter, the customer will receive a complimentary ticket in the same seat location (or one similar), to the remaining games until the Herd loses at home. “This is a way for our fans to have some flexibility with their ticket-purchasing needs while having a little fun along the way. It was very well-received, previously, and we expect the same this season,” said Associate Athletic Director Aaron Goebbel.

These packages are available for purchase immediately

Single-game tickets for all six of Marshall’s home games will go on sale Monday, August 7 at 8:30 a.m.

Customers are encouraged to purchase all single-game tickets online through HerdZone.com . “Our online ticket window is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and we have one of the most efficient and user-friendly buying experiences in collegiate athletics,” said Director of Ticketing Cole Woodrum. “The proof is in the number of fans who have started to use our online system.”

Fans looking to purchase single-game tickets may use the promo code HERDFAN on HerdZone.com to receive $5 off each ticket purchased through Wednesday of that week. “Online ticketing is a great tool for our athletics department and we are excited to provide this product to our customers,” Woodrum said.

Print-at-home and mobile delivery are two ticket options that customers may select to receive their tickets, while providing savings on handling fees. Customers wishing to purchase tickets over the phone may do so by calling 800-THE-HERD or they can purchase in person at the Cam Henderson Center Box Office between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Season tickets will remain on sale until the season-opener versus Miami (Ohio). Prices start as low as $99 for the 2017 season. Those tickets may be purchased by using the Pick-Your-Seat map on HerdZone.com

For all football ticket-pricing information, including the Herd Wins package, single-game ticket options which include family packages and much more can be found under the main ticket tab on the main page of HerdZone.com