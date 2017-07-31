$4 Miillion Grant for WorkForce West Virginia to hire temporary workers

WASHINGTON – U.S. Representative Evan Jenkins (R-W.Va.) announced today that WorkForce West Virginia will be receiving $4 million in federal aid to hire about 250 people for cleanup and recovery from the June 2016 floods.

The $4 million from the U.S. Labor Department will build on funds West Virginia received from the agency last year, for a total of $7.5 million for 500 temporary flood-related jobs. The funds come from the DOL’s National Dislocated Worker Grant program.

The workers hired through this program will help clean up, repair and rebuild public lands and buildings in the following 18 counties that experienced damages in the June 2016 floods: Braxton, Clay, Fayette, Gilmer, Greenbrier, Jackson, Kanawha, Lewis, Lincoln, Monroe, Nicholas, Pocahontas, Randolph, Roane, Summers, Upshur, Wayne and Webster.

“As a member of the House Appropriations Committee, I’ve worked diligently to make sure our state receives the federal funding needed to help rebuild our communities. Much work remains to be done to help our towns and cities recover, and I know these funds will be put to good use across West Virginia. I will continue to use my role on the Appropriations Committee to fight for West Virginians and to hold federal agencies accountable,” Rep. Jenkins said.



