Despite Personal Tragedy Huntington Trump Inaugural Party Went Forward IMAGES

Manager of Fantastic Sams, she caught 'Make America Great Again' fever when Trump remained a distant outsider in the hopefuls. She had premonitions that he would be the next President of the United States.

Huntington hair stylist and mom Linda Eddy might be considered one of then candidate now President Donald Trump's most ardent and loyal supporters.

Eddy praised the billionaire developer with no political experience as a man called by God for the Presidency to reestablish Christianity , the faith of the Founders.

One post on her Facebook site quotes Mike Huckabee, "A President who recognizes God is refreshing and long overdue." Even now, the Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN) reports that many of the president's cabinet and staff meet for weekly Bible study at the White House.

Sure, Trump has been severely criticized for his human frailities.

"God does not call perfect people to leadership," she told HNN. Her statement recalled that most Old Testament leaders worshiped God, but battled severe human flaws. David, Saul, Moses and Samson are just a few she said.

"President Trump is Gods trump card. President Trump loves America and desires to keep God in America. He has chosen to honor God, and God is honoring him with his wisdom, presence, and understanding. God will not allow any person, committee, or organization to successfully stand against him." She explained that President Trump has "humbled himself in the eyes of the Lord" reaching out for prayers and guidance from the Christian community.



Eddy believes that the President has let no one down on his promises, either.

I am being asked consistently if I would campaign for him again, and if I would also vote for him again. The answer is Yes, Yes, most assuredly Yes. For months I had an inauguration party scheduled, I had planned this with my son. I fully expected his help, but he unexpectedly died on the 19th of January. I so believed in President Trump as being chose by God, that I could do nothing else but follow thru with the party. It was a great success, in honor of my son, Josiah, as well as President Trump."

Weeping softly Sunday evening July 30 following a Christ Temple service, Eddy had just placed flowers on Josiah's grave. She told that he died unexpectedly the night before the celebration --- the families third death in less than a week.

Her loyalty stands strident. She organized what was the only Huntington area inaugural party for 'The Donald.' One restaurant agreed to hold tables then revoked their permission when they learned the nature of the gathering. She located another location through a referral from Rep. Evan Jenkins Charleston, WV office. Schlotzsky's, 844-846 Fourth Avenue, quickly picked up the challenge and had a full house for the party.

The inaugural party for President Trump went forward, though. "I couldn't see disappointing all those people who made reservations."

Matt Pinson, a Huntington Trump delegate to the GOP Convention in Cleveland and HNN Publisher, praised Ms. Eddy's enthusiasm for the President. "She was on board early, she kept the cheers going, and she organized the only inaugural party in the city under great personal duress. She really believes in the President."

The other Trump delegates to the national convention from Huntington were Anne Brockus Dandelet and Vicki Dunn-Marshall.

When not teaching Sunday school or working, she's out feeding twelve stray cats, feeding the homeless (one person at a time), or championing animal rights.