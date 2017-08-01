Drug Commission Requets President Declare National Emergency

 Tuesday, August 1, 2017 - 03:43 Updated 9 hours ago Edited by Tony Rutherford from Multiple Reports

New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, chairman of President Trump's drug commission, has recommended that a national emergency be declared based on overdose deaths. The report indicates that 142 deaths per day bring the total equal to casualties of 9/11 every three weeks.

"We have to stop death that it happening across the country," Christie said.

A PDF of the report can be downloaded below.

  1. Interim Report (471 KB)
