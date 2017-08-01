Protocol, Road Closures, Rules for Presidential Visit at Big Sandy

The following is information regarding President Trump’s campaign event at the Big Sandy Superstore Arena on Thursday, Aug. 3:

The City of Huntington has issued rules, road closures and protocols for those attending the President Trump rally Thursday at the Big Sandy Super Storearena. Remember, the city will be in the national spotlight, so above all be respectful and hospitable.

ARRIVE EARLY: Doors open at the Big Sandy Superstore Arena at 4 p.m. Thursday. The event will begin at approximately 7 p.m. Attendees are strongly encouraged to arrive as early as possible to avoid traffic congestion and allow time for security screenings.

Tickets issued state: General Information: No posters, banners, or signs may be brought into the event. There is no dress code. No professional cameras with a detachable lens are permitted. No tripods, monopods, selfie sticks, or GoPros. ID is not required for entry. For further questions, please email events@donaldtrump.com

OHIO COMMUTERS: Motorists who need to get to Ohio on Thursday afternoon are strongly encouraged to use the 31st Street Bridge or 17th Street West Bridge.

ROAD CLOSURES: Roadways in the immediate vicinity of the Big Sandy Superstore Arena will close at noon Thursday. There will be additional intermittent road closures during the president’s visit.

PARKING: The municipal parking garage at the southwest corner of 8th Street and 3rd Avenue and the two Pullman Square parking garages will be open and available for event parking. However, people will be prohibited from using the parking garages as observation points.

The municipal parking garage will be accessible from 7th and 8th streets.

The Pullman Square parking garage closest to the Big Sandy Superstore Arena will only be accessible from 9th Street via Veterans Memorial Boulevard until 4 p.m. Vehicles will not be able to enter or exit this parking garage from 4 p.m. until after the event. The Pullman Square parking garage farthest from the arena will be accessible from 10th Street or 9th Street via Veterans Memorial Boulevard until 4 p.m.

Harris Riverfront Park will not be available for event parking.

VENDORS: Vendors will be allowed to sell items on the east side of 8th Street between 3rd and 4th avenues. Vendors must have a state business registration certificate, pay $500 for a city business license, and post a $5,000 surety bond. City code enforcement officers will be inspecting vendors to ensure they are properly licensed.

PROTEST AREA: 3rd Avenue between 9th and 10th streets will be closed to vehicular traffic beginning at noon Thursday. This will be a designated area where protesters can gather. A large, designated area near the arena was requested by groups seeking to protest. However, the City of Huntington will not prohibit the expression of one's First Amendment rights in any area where the general public is allowed on Thursday.

OTHER EVENTS: The Pullman Square Summer Concert Series has been postponed and moved to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4